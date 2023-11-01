Submit Release
Request for Proposals: The Judicial Branch seeks a vendor for a compensation market study and to benchmark its salary structure.

Posted: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Read the RFP

Submission Deadline:  Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 11:59 PM CT

Questions are due Friday, November 10, 2023 at 11:59 PM CT

