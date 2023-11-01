Congratulations to the 2023 AIIA Fellows

The Australian Institute of International Affairs is pleased to announce the selection of its fellows for 2023. The AIIA bestows the title of fellow each year to those with a connection to Australia who have made a significant contribution to international affairs. This year’s fellows are:

Professor Pal Ahluwalia, for contributions to international academic freedom

Professor Sara Davies, for contributions to the understanding of international public health

Dr Stephanie Fahey, for contributions to Australian trade

Professor Meg Keen, for contributions to the understanding of the Pacific

Zara Kimpton OAM, for leadership in the promotion of public understanding of international relations

Richard Maude, for contributions to government and the understanding of Asia

Richard McGregor, for contributions to international journalism and the understanding of China

Professor Rory Medcalf AM, for contributions to understanding of the Indo-Pacific

Fiona Simson, for contributions to international agriculture

Peter Woolcott AO, for contributions to Australian diplomacy

Fellows nominations may be made by any fellow or member of the AIIA. Nominations for the 2024 round will open soon.