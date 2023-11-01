Congratulations to the 2023 AIIA Fellows
The Australian Institute of International Affairs is pleased to announce the selection of its fellows for 2023. The AIIA bestows the title of fellow each year to those with a connection to Australia who have made a significant contribution to international affairs. This year’s fellows are:
- Professor Pal Ahluwalia, for contributions to international academic freedom
- Professor Sara Davies, for contributions to the understanding of international public health
- Dr Stephanie Fahey, for contributions to Australian trade
- Professor Meg Keen, for contributions to the understanding of the Pacific
- Zara Kimpton OAM, for leadership in the promotion of public understanding of international relations
- Richard Maude, for contributions to government and the understanding of Asia
- Richard McGregor, for contributions to international journalism and the understanding of China
- Professor Rory Medcalf AM, for contributions to understanding of the Indo-Pacific
- Fiona Simson, for contributions to international agriculture
- Peter Woolcott AO, for contributions to Australian diplomacy
Fellows nominations may be made by any fellow or member of the AIIA. Nominations for the 2024 round will open soon.