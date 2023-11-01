Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,742 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,117 in the last 365 days.

Congratulations to the 2023 AIIA Fellows

The Australian Institute of International Affairs is pleased to announce the selection of its fellows for 2023. The AIIA bestows the title of fellow each year to those with a connection to Australia who have made a significant contribution to international affairs. This year’s fellows are:

  • Professor Pal Ahluwalia, for contributions to international academic freedom
  • Professor Sara Davies, for contributions to the understanding of international public health
  • Dr Stephanie Fahey, for contributions to Australian trade
  • Professor Meg Keen, for contributions to the understanding of the Pacific
  • Zara Kimpton OAM, for leadership in the promotion of public understanding of international relations
  • Richard Maude, for contributions to government and the understanding of Asia
  • Richard McGregor, for contributions to international journalism and the understanding of China
  • Professor Rory Medcalf AM, for contributions to understanding of the Indo-Pacific
  • Fiona Simson, for contributions to international agriculture
  • Peter Woolcott AO, for contributions to Australian diplomacy

Fellows nominations may be made by any fellow or member of the AIIA. Nominations for the 2024 round will open soon.

You just read:

Congratulations to the 2023 AIIA Fellows

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more