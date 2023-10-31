Senate Bill 966 Printer's Number 1193
PENNSYLVANIA, October 31 - section relating to the adoption of an ordinance under this
section may be used in amending, supplementing or repealing a
provision of the ordinance.
(g) Appointment of property maintenance inspectors.--
(1) The governing body may appoint property maintenance
inspectors who may enter and inspect a premises at reasonable
hours and in a reasonable manner for the administration and
enforcement of the county's property maintenance code or
ordinance under subsection (a).
(2) A fee payable to a property maintenance inspector
under the ordinance shall, after being collected by the
property maintenance inspector, be transmitted to the county
treasurer for use of the county.
(h) Enforcement action.--In addition to the penalties
provided by a property maintenance ordinance, a county may
institute an appropriate action or proceeding at law or in
equity to prevent or restrain a property maintenance violation.
(i) Relationship to other law.--The powers and duties of a
county under this section shall be in addition to the powers and
duties provided under the following:
(1) The act of November 26, 2008 (P.L.1672, No.135),
known as the Abandoned and Blighted Property Conservatorship
Act.
(2) 68 Pa.C.S. Ch. 21 (relating to land banks).
(j) Limitation.--
(1) Except as provided in section 6132 (relating to
enforcement of municipal property maintenance ordinances),
the powers of the governing body of a county to enact, amend
and repeal ordinances under this subchapter shall be limited
to land in those municipalities, wholly or partly within the
20230SB0966PN1193 - 7 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30