Senate Bill 966 Printer's Number 1193

PENNSYLVANIA, October 31 - section relating to the adoption of an ordinance under this

section may be used in amending, supplementing or repealing a

provision of the ordinance.

(g) Appointment of property maintenance inspectors.--

(1) The governing body may appoint property maintenance

inspectors who may enter and inspect a premises at reasonable

hours and in a reasonable manner for the administration and

enforcement of the county's property maintenance code or

ordinance under subsection (a).

(2) A fee payable to a property maintenance inspector

under the ordinance shall, after being collected by the

property maintenance inspector, be transmitted to the county

treasurer for use of the county.

(h) Enforcement action.--In addition to the penalties

provided by a property maintenance ordinance, a county may

institute an appropriate action or proceeding at law or in

equity to prevent or restrain a property maintenance violation.

(i) Relationship to other law.--The powers and duties of a

county under this section shall be in addition to the powers and

duties provided under the following:

(1) The act of November 26, 2008 (P.L.1672, No.135),

known as the Abandoned and Blighted Property Conservatorship

Act.

(2) 68 Pa.C.S. Ch. 21 (relating to land banks).

(j) Limitation.--

(1) Except as provided in section 6132 (relating to

enforcement of municipal property maintenance ordinances),

the powers of the governing body of a county to enact, amend

and repeal ordinances under this subchapter shall be limited

to land in those municipalities, wholly or partly within the

20230SB0966PN1193 - 7 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30