Senate Resolution 195 Printer's Number 1194

WHEREAS, According to the Centers for Disease Control and

Prevention (CDC), one in four patients who receive prescription

opioids long term for noncancer pain struggle with addiction;

and

WHEREAS, The American College of Physicians low back pain

treatment guidelines promote the use of noninvasive, drug-free

approaches such as spinal manipulation as a first line of

defense against back pain before the use of pain medications and

surgery; and

WHEREAS, The CDC's 2022 Clinical Practice Guideline for

Prescribing Opioids promotes diverse approaches and varied pain

management solutions and specifically encourages use of opioid-

free and nonpharmacologic therapies as a first line of treatment

against subacute and chronic pain; and

WHEREAS, Doctors of chiropractic play a key role in helping

patients manage pain and lessen their reliance on prescription

pain medications with their evidence-based, patient-centered and

drug-free approach; and

WHEREAS, With the theme "Chiropractic: Relieve, Restore,

Resume" for 2023, "National Chiropractic Health Month" reminds

people that drug-free treatments for low back, neck and joint

pain, such as spinal manipulation and other chiropractic

services, can help relieve pain and restore joint function,

helping people to resume their lives and the activities that

matter most; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate, in support of the American

Chiropractic Association, recognize the month of October 2023 as

"National Chiropractic Health Month" in Pennsylvania.

