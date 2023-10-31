Senate Resolution 195 Printer's Number 1194
PENNSYLVANIA, October 31 - increase of 36%; and
WHEREAS, According to the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC), one in four patients who receive prescription
opioids long term for noncancer pain struggle with addiction;
and
WHEREAS, The American College of Physicians low back pain
treatment guidelines promote the use of noninvasive, drug-free
approaches such as spinal manipulation as a first line of
defense against back pain before the use of pain medications and
surgery; and
WHEREAS, The CDC's 2022 Clinical Practice Guideline for
Prescribing Opioids promotes diverse approaches and varied pain
management solutions and specifically encourages use of opioid-
free and nonpharmacologic therapies as a first line of treatment
against subacute and chronic pain; and
WHEREAS, Doctors of chiropractic play a key role in helping
patients manage pain and lessen their reliance on prescription
pain medications with their evidence-based, patient-centered and
drug-free approach; and
WHEREAS, With the theme "Chiropractic: Relieve, Restore,
Resume" for 2023, "National Chiropractic Health Month" reminds
people that drug-free treatments for low back, neck and joint
pain, such as spinal manipulation and other chiropractic
services, can help relieve pain and restore joint function,
helping people to resume their lives and the activities that
matter most; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate, in support of the American
Chiropractic Association, recognize the month of October 2023 as
"National Chiropractic Health Month" in Pennsylvania.
20230SR0195PN1194 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29