Senate Bill 968 Printer's Number 1195

PENNSYLVANIA, October 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 1195

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

968

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA AND SCHWANK, OCTOBER 31, 2023

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

OCTOBER 31, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 3, 1933 (P.L.242, No.86), entitled "An

act to promote the public health and safety by providing for

examination, licensing and granting of permits for those who

desire to engage in the profession of cosmetology; defining

cosmetology, and regulating cosmetology salons, schools,

students, apprentices, teachers, managers, manicurists and

cosmetologists; conferring powers and duties upon the

Commissioner of Professional and Occupational Affairs of the

Department of State; providing for appeals to certain courts

by applicants and licensees; and providing penalties,"

further providing for duration and renewal of licenses.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 19 of the act of May 3, 1933 (P.L.242,

No.86), referred to as the Cosmetology Law, is amended by adding

a subsection to read:

Section 19. Duration and Renewal of Licenses.--* * *

(d) Renewal of the professional and teaching licenses under

this act shall require ten hours of continuing education per

biannual renewal period, with a minimum of eight hours in

professional skills and techniques, one hour in health and

sanitation and one hour in legal matters, regulatory matters or

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22