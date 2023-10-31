Senate Bill 968 Printer's Number 1195
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
968
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA AND SCHWANK, OCTOBER 31, 2023
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
OCTOBER 31, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 3, 1933 (P.L.242, No.86), entitled "An
act to promote the public health and safety by providing for
examination, licensing and granting of permits for those who
desire to engage in the profession of cosmetology; defining
cosmetology, and regulating cosmetology salons, schools,
students, apprentices, teachers, managers, manicurists and
cosmetologists; conferring powers and duties upon the
Commissioner of Professional and Occupational Affairs of the
Department of State; providing for appeals to certain courts
by applicants and licensees; and providing penalties,"
further providing for duration and renewal of licenses.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 19 of the act of May 3, 1933 (P.L.242,
No.86), referred to as the Cosmetology Law, is amended by adding
a subsection to read:
Section 19. Duration and Renewal of Licenses.--* * *
(d) Renewal of the professional and teaching licenses under
this act shall require ten hours of continuing education per
biannual renewal period, with a minimum of eight hours in
professional skills and techniques, one hour in health and
sanitation and one hour in legal matters, regulatory matters or
