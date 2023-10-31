Senate Bill 971 Printer's Number 1196
PENNSYLVANIA, October 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 1196
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
971
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN, TARTAGLIONE, ARGALL, DUSH AND COLLETT,
OCTOBER 31, 2023
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, OCTOBER 31, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in safe schools, providing for
parental and employee notification of weapon incidents.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1303.2-A. Parental and Employe Notification of
Weapon Incidents.--(a) A school entity shall notify parents and
guardians and school employes of an incident involving the
possession of a weapon on any school property that constitutes a
violation of one of the following:
(1) Section 1317.2.
(2) 18 Pa.C.S. § 912 (relating to possession of weapon on
school property).
(3) A school board's locally established policies relating
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20