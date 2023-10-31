Senate Bill 971 Printer's Number 1196

PENNSYLVANIA, October 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 1196

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

971

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN, TARTAGLIONE, ARGALL, DUSH AND COLLETT,

OCTOBER 31, 2023

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, OCTOBER 31, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in safe schools, providing for

parental and employee notification of weapon incidents.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1303.2-A. Parental and Employe Notification of

Weapon Incidents.--(a) A school entity shall notify parents and

guardians and school employes of an incident involving the

possession of a weapon on any school property that constitutes a

violation of one of the following:

(1) Section 1317.2.

(2) 18 Pa.C.S. § 912 (relating to possession of weapon on

school property).

(3) A school board's locally established policies relating

