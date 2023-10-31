Senate Resolution 198 Printer's Number 1197

PENNSYLVANIA, October 31 - 100 million people and subjected countless others to the worst

and widest-spread human rights abuses known to history, with

victims representing many different ethnicities, creeds and

backgrounds; and

WHEREAS, Through false promises of equality and liberation,

communist regimes have, as a matter of government policy, robbed

residents of the rights of freedom of religion, freedom of

speech and freedom of association through coercion, brutality

and fear; and

WHEREAS, Many victims of communism were persecuted as

political prisoners for speaking out against these communist

regimes and others were killed in genocidal, state-sponsored

purges; and

WHEREAS, In addition to violating basic human rights,

communist regimes have suppressed freedom of conscience,

cultural life and self-determination movements in more than 40

nations; and

WHEREAS, The Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation in

Washington, DC, a nonprofit organization authorized by a

unanimous act of the Congress of the United States, educates

people about the ideology, history and legacy of communism and

honors those who have suffered and died under communist regimes;

therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

designate November 7, 2023, as "Victims of Communism Memorial

Day" in Pennsylvania; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Chief Clerk of the Senate of the

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania transmit a copy of this resolution

to the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation so that members

of the organization may be apprised of the Commonwealth's action

