Senate Bill 972 Printer's Number 1198

(vii) arising under the act of May 17, 1921

(P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of

1921, or out of an insurance contract;

(viii) asserting misappropriation of trade secrets

or corporate opportunities against the person who

allegedly misappropriated the trade secret or corporate

opportunity, or to enforce a nondisparagement agreement

or a covenant not to compete against a party to the

agreement or covenant; or

(ix) arising out of the internal affairs,

governance, dissolution, liquidation, rights or

obligations between or among owners and liability or

indemnity of managers of business corporations,

partnerships, limited partnerships, limited liability

partnerships, professional associations, business trusts,

joint ventures or other business enterprises, including

actions involving the interpretation of the rights or

obligations under the organic law, articles of

incorporation, bylaws or agreements governing these

enterprises.

"Goods and services." The term does not include the

creation, dissemination, exhibition, advertisement or similar

promotion of a dramatic, literary, musical, political,

journalistic or artistic work.

"Protected public expression immunity." The immunity

provided under section 8340.7(a) (relating to protected public

expression immunity).

§ 8340.7. Protected public expression immunity.

(a) Scope of immunity.--A person shall be immune from civil

