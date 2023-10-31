Senate Bill 972 Printer's Number 1198
PENNSYLVANIA, October 31 - relations);
(vii) arising under the act of May 17, 1921
(P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of
1921, or out of an insurance contract;
(viii) asserting misappropriation of trade secrets
or corporate opportunities against the person who
allegedly misappropriated the trade secret or corporate
opportunity, or to enforce a nondisparagement agreement
or a covenant not to compete against a party to the
agreement or covenant; or
(ix) arising out of the internal affairs,
governance, dissolution, liquidation, rights or
obligations between or among owners and liability or
indemnity of managers of business corporations,
partnerships, limited partnerships, limited liability
partnerships, professional associations, business trusts,
joint ventures or other business enterprises, including
actions involving the interpretation of the rights or
obligations under the organic law, articles of
incorporation, bylaws or agreements governing these
enterprises.
"Goods and services." The term does not include the
creation, dissemination, exhibition, advertisement or similar
promotion of a dramatic, literary, musical, political,
journalistic or artistic work.
"Protected public expression immunity." The immunity
provided under section 8340.7(a) (relating to protected public
expression immunity).
§ 8340.7. Protected public expression immunity.
(a) Scope of immunity.--A person shall be immune from civil
