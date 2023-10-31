Senate Bill 975 Printer's Number 1199
PENNSYLVANIA, October 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 1199
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
975
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, BROWN, COSTA, DUSH, SCHWANK AND STEFANO,
OCTOBER 31, 2023
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, OCTOBER 31, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in assault, further providing for the
offense of terroristic threats.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2706(d) of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 2706. Terroristic threats.
* * *
(d) Grading.--[An]
(1) Except as provided under paragraph (2), an offense
under subsection (a) constitutes a misdemeanor of the first
degree [unless the].
(2) An offense under subsection (a) constitutes a felony
of the third degree if:
(i) the threat causes the occupants of the building,
place of assembly or facility of public transportation to
be diverted from their normal or customary operations[,
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18