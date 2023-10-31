Senate Bill 975 Printer's Number 1199

PENNSYLVANIA, October 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 1199

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

975

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, BROWN, COSTA, DUSH, SCHWANK AND STEFANO,

OCTOBER 31, 2023

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, OCTOBER 31, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in assault, further providing for the

offense of terroristic threats.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2706(d) of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 2706. Terroristic threats.

* * *

(d) Grading.--[An]

(1) Except as provided under paragraph (2), an offense

under subsection (a) constitutes a misdemeanor of the first

degree [unless the].

(2) An offense under subsection (a) constitutes a felony

of the third degree if:

(i) the threat causes the occupants of the building,

place of assembly or facility of public transportation to

be diverted from their normal or customary operations[,

