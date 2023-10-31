Submit Release
Senate Bill 973 Printer's Number 1200

PENNSYLVANIA, October 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 1200

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

973

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, TARTAGLIONE, DUSH, PHILLIPS-HILL,

CAPPELLETTI, BAKER, BROWN, CULVER AND MASTRIANO,

OCTOBER 31, 2023

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

OCTOBER 31, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions, providing for

veteran of Korean Armed Forces.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 51 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 105. Veteran of Korean Armed Forces.

(a) Eligibility.-- Any resident of this Commonwealth who is

an eligible veteran of the Korean Armed Forces and a duly

naturalized citizen of the United States shall be afforded the

same rights, benefits, recognition and privileges as afforded to

veterans of the United States military forces.

(b) Proof of service.--Any appropriate Commonwealth agency

or department may request supporting documentation to determine

that an individual applying for benefits or recognition is an

eligible veteran of the Korean Armed Forces. A request may

