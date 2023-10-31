Senate Bill 162 Printer's Number 1202

PENNSYLVANIA, October 31 - other incentive payment if the Adjutant General determines that

[his] the recipient's failure to fulfill the service obligation

was the result of [his] the recipient's death, discharge because

of disability incurred in line of duty, discharge because of a

medical determination that [he] the recipient is medically unfit

for duty when the medical condition is outside [his] the

recipient's control and is not due to [his] the recipient's

misconduct, mandatory discharge, release or retirement for age

or years of service or discharge, release, transfer or

retirement because of other compelling circumstances outside

[his] the recipient's control.

§ 3217. Adjustment of stipend amounts.

Beginning on January 1, [2016] 2024, and every [two] five

years thereafter, the Adjutant General may adjust, by notice

published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin, the amounts of the

stipends set forth in this subchapter by an amount equal to the

change in the applicable Consumer Price Index in the preceding

[two] five years provided that the Adjutant General finds

sufficient funds are appropriated and available to pay for the

adjusted stipends.

§ 3223. ELIGIBILITY.

AN ELIGIBLE MEMBER MAY [APPLY FOR PARTICIPATION] PARTICIPATE

IN THE PROGRAM IF THE ELIGIBLE MEMBER DOES OR MEETS ALL OF THE

FOLLOWING:

[(1) HAS BEEN A SATISFACTORY PARTICIPANT IN PENNSYLVANIA

NATIONAL GUARD ACTIVITIES FOR A MINIMUM SERVICE PERIOD

ESTABLISHED BY THE ADJUTANT GENERAL OR IS A FORMER ELIGIBLE

MEMBER AND HAS RECEIVED A DISCHARGE OTHER THAN A DISHONORABLE

DISCHARGE.]

(2) [HAS ACCEPTED] ACCEPTS AN OBLIGATION TO SERVE IN THE

20230SB0162PN1202 - 9 -

