Senate Bill 162 Printer's Number 1202
PENNSYLVANIA, October 31 - other incentive payment if the Adjutant General determines that
[his] the recipient's failure to fulfill the service obligation
was the result of [his] the recipient's death, discharge because
of disability incurred in line of duty, discharge because of a
medical determination that [he] the recipient is medically unfit
for duty when the medical condition is outside [his] the
recipient's control and is not due to [his] the recipient's
misconduct, mandatory discharge, release or retirement for age
or years of service or discharge, release, transfer or
retirement because of other compelling circumstances outside
[his] the recipient's control.
§ 3217. Adjustment of stipend amounts.
Beginning on January 1, [2016] 2024, and every [two] five
years thereafter, the Adjutant General may adjust, by notice
published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin, the amounts of the
stipends set forth in this subchapter by an amount equal to the
change in the applicable Consumer Price Index in the preceding
[two] five years provided that the Adjutant General finds
sufficient funds are appropriated and available to pay for the
adjusted stipends.
§ 3223. ELIGIBILITY.
AN ELIGIBLE MEMBER MAY [APPLY FOR PARTICIPATION] PARTICIPATE
IN THE PROGRAM IF THE ELIGIBLE MEMBER DOES OR MEETS ALL OF THE
FOLLOWING:
[(1) HAS BEEN A SATISFACTORY PARTICIPANT IN PENNSYLVANIA
NATIONAL GUARD ACTIVITIES FOR A MINIMUM SERVICE PERIOD
ESTABLISHED BY THE ADJUTANT GENERAL OR IS A FORMER ELIGIBLE
MEMBER AND HAS RECEIVED A DISCHARGE OTHER THAN A DISHONORABLE
DISCHARGE.]
(2) [HAS ACCEPTED] ACCEPTS AN OBLIGATION TO SERVE IN THE
20230SB0162PN1202 - 9 -
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30