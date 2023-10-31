Submit Release
Senate Bill 361 Printer's Number 1203

PENNSYLVANIA, October 31 - HOUSE AMENDED

PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 287, 635

PRINTER'S NO. 1203

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

361

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, COMITTA, CULVER AND SANTARSIERO,

FEBRUARY 10, 2023

AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON JUDICIARY, HOUSE OF

REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, OCTOBER 31, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in organization and

jurisdiction of courts of common pleas, further providing for

courts of common pleas.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 911(a) of Title 42 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 911. Courts of common pleas.

(a) General rule.--There shall be one court of common pleas

for each judicial district of this Commonwealth consisting of

the following number of judges:

Judicial District

Number of

Judges

First 93

Second 15

Third 9

Fourth 1

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

