Teens Arrested for Robberies in the First District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce three teens have been arrested for robbery (force and violence) offenses that occurred in the First District.

On Sunday, October 29, 2023, at approximately 10:01 p.m., in the 500 block of E Street, Northeast. CCN: 23178219

On Sunday, October 29, 2023, at approximately 10:07 p.m., in the 1500 block of A Street, Southeast. CCN: 23178232

On Sunday, October 29, 2023, a 14 year-old juvenile male and two 15 year-old juvenile males all of Northeast, DC were arrested and charged with the above offenses.

