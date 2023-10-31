Teen Arrested in an Armed Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made and an additional suspect is sought in an armed robbery.

On Sunday, October 29, 2023, at approximately 3:19 am, the suspects approached the victim while they were walking to a residence in the 1400 block of A Street, Southeast. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim and took the victim’s property that included their vehicle keys. The suspects unsuccessfully attempted to take their vehicle. One of the suspects was apprehended by responding units.

A 14-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23-177-877