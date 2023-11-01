Southeast Shooting Leaves Man Dead, Another Injured

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a shooting in Southeast, D.C. that left one man dead and another injured.

On Monday, October 30, 2023, at approximately 9:01 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 4300 block of Halley Terrace, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. While responding to the scene, officers were flagged down on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue by a man with gunshot wound injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and admitted in stable condition. During the investigation, officers were then notified of a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital, who later died.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Melvin Dock Jr., of Southwest, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 23178870

###