Man Killed in Southeast DC

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating the death of a man in Northwest, D.C.

 

On Monday, October 30, 2023, at approximately 7:37 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 1800 block of Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast, for the report of found human remains. Upon arrival, officers located adult male human remains, inside of a trash can. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and determined the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and ruled the manner of death a homicide.

 

The victim’s identity is unknown.

 

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

 

CCN: 23178819

###

 

 

