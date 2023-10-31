Juvenile Arrested for D Street Armed Carjacking

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce the arrest of a 12-year-old for the D Street Armed Carjacking.

The juvenile, of Southeast, DC, has been charged with armed carjacking.

On Saturday, October 28, 2023, at approximately 10:09 p.m., First District officers responded to the 600 block of D Street, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male with gunshot wound injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The preliminary investigation found that the victim was sitting in his car when he was approached by two juveniles. They demanded the victim out of his car, with one holding his hand in his front waistband pocket as if he had a handgun. As the victim was getting out of the car, he produced a handgun and shot one of the suspects. The other suspect fled the area.

The decedent has been identified as 13-year-old Vernard Toney, Jr., of Southeast, DC.

The victim of the carjacking was an off-duty federal security officer who was waiting in his vehicle for his shift to begin. He had a legally owned firearm and is cooperating with the investigation.

CCN: 23177766