Arrest Made in a Homicide in Southwest DC

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce a man has been arrested in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, July 30, 2023, in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest.

 

At approximately 8:57 a.m., members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for report of a suicide. Upon arrival, officers located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital, where, after all lifesaving efforts failed, she was pronounced dead. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later ruled her death a homicide.

 

The decedent has been identified as 31-year-old Tyshida Williams, of Southeast, DC.

 

On Monday, October 30, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 32-year-old Pernell Sims, of Southwest, DC. He was charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.

 

