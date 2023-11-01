Covenant Logistics Named 2023 Top Company for Women to Work For in Transportation for Third Consecutive Year

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (Covenant) is proud to announce that it has been recognized for the third consecutive year as a "Top Company for Women to Work For in Transportation" by Redefining the Road, the official magazine of Women In Trucking (WIT). This prestigious recognition highlights the company's commitment to promoting gender diversity and creating an inclusive workplace environment.



Redefining the Road aims to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, celebrate their achievements, and address the obstacles they face. Companies featured on this list possess key characteristics that include fostering gender diversity through their corporate cultures, offering competitive compensation and benefits, providing flexible work hours, prioritizing professional development opportunities, and facilitating career advancement for women.

Brian Everett, Group Publisher and Editorial Director, expressed his appreciation for Covenant Logistics' dedication to diversity. He stated, "Redefining the Road is pleased to name Covenant Logistics as a 2023 Top Company for Women to Work For in Transportation. This organization has demonstrated that it places a significant importance on gender diversity as part of its business strategy and is to be commended for the work in diversity that it is doing."

Covenant Logistics provides a range of benefits that are vital for women to thrive in the workforce. These benefits include tuition reimbursement and parental leave, as well as wellness credit opportunities for female health screenings. Moreover, Covenant's Women of Covenant group plays a significant role in inspiring and supporting women through mentorship, education, and collaboration. The recent success of the second annual Women of Covenant Conference further highlights the company's commitment to empowering women in the industry.

"We are honored to be named as a 'Top Company for Women to Work For in Transportation' for the third year in a row," said Joey Ballard, Executive Vice President of People and Safety. "At Covenant, we are proud to promote an environment that welcomes and empowers our women, and this award is a testament to the dedication and efforts of our team members. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who voted for Covenant to receive this recognition."

To learn more about the list of companies recognized as Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation, please click the Women In Trucking (WIT) link here.

About Covenant

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. Primary services include asset-based expedited and dedicated truckload capacity, asset-light warehousing, transportation management, and freight brokerage capabilities. In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing is an affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. Covenant's Class A common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "CVLG."

About Women In Trucking Foundation

The Women In Trucking Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that supports ambitious students, drivers, and professionals in the trucking industry who seek to grow their skills through classroom and vocational training. We are a community of corporations, foundations and individuals who value professional development in the trucking industry and are committed to seeing it grow. We raise funds for scholarships, evaluate applications, and distribute funds to schools to ensure that women in the trucking industry have the support they need to grow their skills and themselves. In turn, the trucking industry benefits from a diverse and well-trained workforce that has continuous opportunities for development.

