County Route 29, Burch Ridge Road, will be closed, from milepost .50 to milepost 1.00, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., on Thursday, November 2, 2023, and Friday, November 3, 2023, for ditching. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. Alternate Routes: Use WV 2 to County Route 76 (Rines Ridge) to County Route 27 (Graysville Road). Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
You just read:
Road Closure on County Route 29, Burch Ridge Road, to Begin Thursday, November 2, 2023
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.