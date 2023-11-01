Road Closure on County Route 29, Burch Ridge Road, to Begin Thursday, November 2, 2023

Page Content

County Route 29, Burch Ridge Road, will be closed, from milepost .50 to milepost 1.00, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., on Thursday, November 2, 2023, and Friday, November 3, 2023, for ditching. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.



Alternate Routes: Use WV 2 to County Route 76 (Rines Ridge) to County Route 27 (Graysville Road).



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​