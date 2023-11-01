Submit Release
Substantial Delays on Ritchie County Route 9, Oxford Road, Beginning on Thursday, November 2, 2023

There will be substantial delays on Ritchie County Route 9, Oxford Road, beginning at milepost 6.76, to milepost 8.00, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., beginning on  Thursday, November 2, 2023, through Monday, November 6, 2023, for a culvert replacement.
 
Substantial delays are expected of up to 45 minutes. Flagging personnel will be present to maintain traffic flow. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the work schedule.​​

