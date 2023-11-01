Traffic Delay on County Route 46, Sandy Creek Road, to Begin Thursday, November 2, 2023

Page Content

There will be a traffic delay on County Route 46,Sandy Creek Road, from the junction of County Route 9, Knottsville Road, to the junction of County Route 1/1, Peadittle Road, from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, November 2, 2023, through Friday, November 10th, 2023, for paving and shoulder work. Daytime operations only.

One lane two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their

commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​