Duffields Railroad Crossing, in Jefferson County, to be Closed Beginning Monday, November 6, 2023

Page Content

Flowing Springs Road, County Route 17, in Jefferson County, will be closed at the Duffields railroad crossing beginning Monday, November 6, 2023, through Thursday, November 9, 2023, to allow for CSX Railroad to replace the crossing. Signs will be in place to direct traffic onto Melvin Road, County Route 17/2; Shepherdstown Pike, WV 230; and Job Corps Road, County Route 22; for a detour. Exact schedule is weather dependent​​