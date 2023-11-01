Flowing Springs Road, County Route 17, in Jefferson County, will be closed at the Duffields railroad crossing beginning Monday, November 6, 2023, through Thursday, November 9, 2023, to allow for CSX Railroad to replace the crossing. Signs will be in place to direct traffic onto Melvin Road, County Route 17/2; Shepherdstown Pike, WV 230; and Job Corps Road, County Route 22; for a detour. Exact schedule is weather dependent
You just read:
Duffields Railroad Crossing, in Jefferson County, to be Closed Beginning Monday, November 6, 2023
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.