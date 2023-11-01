Submit Release
CE to deliver 2024 Policy Address on 14 November

MACAU, November 1 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, will deliver the Policy Address for the Fiscal Year 2024 on 14 November, at the Legislative Assembly. The session will be held at 3pm. It will be followed by a press conference at the Government Headquarters at 5.30pm, when Mr Ho will answer questions from the press.

On 15 November, at 3pm, Mr Ho will attend a plenary meeting of the Legislative Assembly, to explain the Government’s policy programme, and to take questions from Legislative Assembly members.

The public can watch and hear the Policy Address and subsequent press conference – and the following day’s question-and-answer session with Legislative Assembly members – via live broadcast on the television channels and radio service of public broadcaster TDM.

Members of the public also have the option of watching the proceedings online via: the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government Portal (www.gov.mo); the website of the Chief Executive’s Office (www.gce.gov.mo); the website of the Legislative Assembly (www.al.gov.mo); the website of the Government Information Bureau (www.gcs.gov.mo); via the official channels on YouTube of the Chief Executive’s Office (www.youtube.com/c/gcegovmo)  and of the Government Information Bureau (www.youtube.com/macaogcs); and via the Government Information Bureau’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/macaogcs).

The Government’s five policy secretaries and their subordinates will present their 2024 policy guidelines to the Legislative Assembly on the following dates:

Secretary for Administration and Justice: 20 November;

Secretary for Economy and Finance: 22 November;

Secretary for Security: 24 November;

Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture: 27 November, and;

Secretary for Transport and Public Works: 29 November.

