Replacement of Mākaha Bridge No. 3 scheduled for weekend of Nov. 17

HONOLULU– The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) issues this update for the Mākaha Bridge Replacement Project No. 3 and No. 3A.

There will be a full closure in both directions on Farrington Highway (Route 93) at Mākaha Bridge No. 3, (the bridge southeast of Kili Drive), beginning Friday, Nov. 17 at 8:30 a.m. through 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19 for the installation of the permanent steel bridge truss for Mākaha Bridge No. 3.

Farrington Highway will remain open to local traffic between Mākaha Valley Road and Mākaha Bridge No. 3. Motorists that want to travel westbound beyond Kili drive will be detoured around the work area via Mākaha Valley Road, Huipu Drive and Kili Drive, and vice versa for eastbound motorists west of Kili Drive. Please click here, for a map of the detour route.

Access to Mākaha Beach Park, Kea‘au Beach Park, Mākua Beach Park and Keawa‘ula Beach/Yokohama Bay will be available during the closure via detour. Pedestrian access will be maintained through the weekend. However, pedestrian access will be halted from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19 for the installation of the new bridge.

First responders have been notified and will be allowed access through the work zone during closure hours. Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. In the event of a red-flag warning, or natural disaster warning during closure hours, HDOT will implement safety measures to protect the public. The anticipated completion of the overall project is May 2024.

For up-to-date closure information, call the project hotline at 808-441-9724. For mitigation program information and a map of the work area, please click here: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/upcoming-full-closure-of-farrington-highway-for-the-makaha-bridge-project-no-3-and-3a/

The work schedule for remaining work on Mākaha Bridge No. 3 and 3A is being reevaluated to reduce impact to the traveling public and will be announced as it is finalized. The impacted Mākaha community is being asked to provide input on the two construction plans for the remaining bridge work.

The first option is a one lane closure on Farrington Highway over Mākaha Bridge 3 with traffic from either direction contraflowing through the remaining open lane. This work would be from Monday, Nov. 27 through Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.

The second construction option will be a full closure on Farrington Highway at Makaha Bridge 3 with traffic detoured via Mākaha Valley Road to Kili Drive. This work would be from Monday, Nov. 27 through Saturday, Dec. 23. To provide input for the remaining work schedule, please take the HDOT survey, here. Survey responses will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10.

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities

Electronic message boards will be posted with closure information. Please note all work is weather permitting. The final completion date of this project is subject to change per these conditions.

