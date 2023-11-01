CAROL BURNETT HEADLINES 100TH SPECIAL EPISODE OF THE ART OF KINDNESS PODCAST

The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul welcomes Carol Burnett for the 100th episode special. The podcast will be released on World Kindness Day, 11/13/2023.

Carol Burnett has woven the most beautiful legacy of kindness in the arts, making her a dream guest for The Art Of Kindness podcast’s 100th episode.” — Robert Peterpaul

NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul is thrilled to welcome the one and only Carol Burnett for an inspiring 100th episode special. The exciting podcast will be released on World Kindness Day, November 13, 2023 from the Broadway Podcast Network. Listeners can tune in at BPN.FM/ArtofKindness or wherever they listen to their favorite podcasts.

“I’m so happy,” the legendary Carol Burnett said of appearing on The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul. “It’s so important.”

Host and producer Robert added: “To me kindness is an action. It’s using your time on this earth to make someone else’s life brighter. Carol Burnett has done that a million times over for us all. She has woven the most beautiful legacy of kindness in the arts, making her a dream guest for The Art Of Kindness podcast’s 100th episode. I’m beyond grateful and still can’t believe it even happened!”

Some highlights of the interview include:

- Carol Burnett reveals acts of kindness that changed her life and how she went on to pay it forward.

- Behind the scenes stories like the iconic Bob Mackie “Gone With The Wind” costume and how it almost wasn’t the pop culture moment it became.

- What she would love to spoof today if she had a Variety Show.

- How she thinks we can all make the world a better place and much more.

The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast spotlights artists from all areas of the entertainment industry using their platform to make the world a better place. Hosted by award-winning actor, writer and celebrity interviewer Robert Peterpaul, the podcast focuses on spreading kindness in the arts and beyond. Previous guests have ranged from Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor to Olympian Laurie Hernandez to Tony Award winning Broadway stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jessie Mueller. The AOK currently ranks in the top 3% of podcasts globally, is produced by Robert Peterpaul Productions and streams across all podcast platforms, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and iHeartRadio. IG: @artofkindnesspod / @robpeterpaul, YT: @artofkindnesspodcast.

About Carol Burnett

A groundbreaking, Emmy-winning entertainer, Burnett was the first woman to host a variety show on national television. Her longtime CBS hit program, The Carol Burnett Show - which ran from 1967 to 1978 - garnered 25 primetime Emmy Awards and earned a spot on Time magazine's "100 Best TV Shows of All Time." Burnett has received numerous accolades including six Primetime Emmy Awards, a Tony Award, A Grammy Award and eight Golden Globe Awards. Burnett was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, the Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award, is a Kennedy Center honoree, and has been inducted into the Television Hall of Fame.

About Broadway Podcast Network

BROADWAY PODCAST NETWORK is the premiere digital storytelling destination for everyone, anywhere, who loves theatre and the performing arts. Provocative stories of all kinds are the cornerstone of the Broadway Podcast Network. Presenting original, engaging, and immersive programming of theatre and theatre-adjacent podcasts, audio dramas, serials, parodies, live video events and more. With tremendously talented hosts, who are performers, producers, writers, industry leaders, and storytellers representing a wide variety of voices and perspectives. Broadway Podcast Network offers entertaining, inspiring, easily accessible and shareable content for everyone, may they be interested in behind-the-curtain access to the creative process, advice on everything from how to break into the business to how to audition, theatre history, candid interviews with their favorite stars, or just enjoying theater from the best seats in the house. bpn.fm/TheArtOfKindness