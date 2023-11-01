Submit Release
Benefits of Holistic Healthcare to Patient’s Success

Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson, Vice Chair, Gateway for Cancer Research

SCHAUMBURG, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Functional medicine - healthcare that prioritizes prevention, empowerment and personalized treatment – has been growing in popularity.

More than thirty-seven percent of Gateway for Cancer Research funded breast cancer trials have been in integrative therapies and one-hundred percent of funds donated go directly towards patient care.

In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson, best-selling author and cancer advocate, discusses the rise of alternative medicine and a holistic approach to disease prevention.

Gateway for Cancer Research
