DOT News Release: Public hearing for proposed changes to Hawaii Administrative Rule 19-123

For Immediate Release: Oct. 31, 2023

23-0373

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of a hearing scheduled on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for proposed changes to Hawaii Administrative Rules (HAR) 19-123 “Statewide Motorcycle, Moped, and Motor Scooter Education Courses and Licensing Skill Test Waiver.”

The public hearing will be held at the HDOT Highway Safety Section office at 98-339 Ponohana Place, ʻAiea 96701. Virtual attendance via Microsoft Teams is available through this link.

The current version of HAR 19-123, proposed changes, and public hearing information is available on the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/home/doing-business/hawaii-administrative-rules/.

Written comments will be accepted through Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, at the following address: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation, Motor Vehicle Safety Office, Highway Safety Section: 98-339 Ponohana Place, ʻAiea, HI 96701. Testimony may be submitted by fax at 808-587-6303 or by email at [email protected].

To request an auxiliary aid, language interpretation, or special services (e.g. sign language interpreter, materials in alternate format), please contact Christy Cowser at [email protected] as soon as possible. Please submit requests in a timely manner to allow an adequate period to fulfill the requests. Text telephone (TTY) users may use the telecommunication relay service (TRS) to contact HDOT.

