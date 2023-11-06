Submit Release
Wisconsin Author Patti Bemowski Releases Heart Warming Children's Book About the Adventures of Adopting a Husky Puppy

Beware

Does Gunner really go to Jail?

True Story that Shares the Rollercoaster Ride of Raising a Spirited Pet

This book is so fun! Perfect if you just got a puppy or are getting one. If you're a teacher this is a great book for the classroom. Fun, Laughter, Relatability for all ages!”
— Kindergarten Teacher
GREEN BAY, WI, USA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Trouble With Gunner

Emerging author Patti Bemowski has captured the magic of true-life experiences in her latest masterpiece, "The Trouble With Gunner." This heartwarming children's book takes readers on an enchanting journey through the ups and downs of adopting a mischievous Siberian Husky named Gunner.

Readers of all ages will be captivated by the whimsical escapades of Gunner, who finds himself in one amusing predicament after another. From playful antics in the backyard to hilarious mishaps out in public, "The Trouble With Gunner" paints a vivid picture of the joy, laughter, and lessons that come with raising a spirited pet. The rollercoaster of experiences on this journey are brought to life by the colorful illustrations and humorous delivery.

Patti Bemowski's writing is known for its warmth, humor, and relatability, making "The Trouble With Gunner" a perfect addition to any child's bookshelf. The author's ability to connect with young readers and their families shines through in this heartwarming story, reminding us all of the joy that can be found in the companionship of our four-legged furballs.

"The Trouble With Gunner" is not just a delightful children's book but a testament to the transformative power of love and the enduring bonds that form within a family. This book is a must-read for families looking to instill values of compassion, responsibility, and the joy of pet ownership in their children.

Patti Bemowski's "The Trouble With Gunner" is available now in local bookstores and online retailers, inviting readers of all ages to embark on a heartwarming journey through the world of a mischievous Husky with a heart of gold.

For more information about "The Trouble With Gunner" and Patti Bemowski please visit www.adventureswithgunner.com

Gunner says I love you

