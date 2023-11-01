AMZ Optimized helps brands successfully launch on Amazon with their Pay-per-Click (PPC) plan and the Full Service plan

AMZ Optimized, an Amazon account management agency founded by Pasha Knish, seeks partnerships with businesses that plan to launch or scale on the platform, guaranteeing accelerated growth.

Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMZ Optimized, a leading Amazon account management service provider founded by growth strategist Pasha Knish in 2018, seeks partnerships with businesses that plan to launch and scale on Amazon. The agency, known for its effective solutions to accelerating Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) business growth, offers services covering everything concerning Amazon Management, from brand designing, advertising, and growth recommendations to monitoring and reporting.

Pasha, with more than 12 years of experience on Amazon and extensive e-commerce knowledge, established AMZ Optimized to share strategic guidance to entrepreneurs and business owners who find tackling Amazon to be not only time-consuming but also extremely expensive. After exiting one and launching several more personal brands and working with numerous companies, the founder and CEO understands that new or longstanding businesses with or without experience in Amazon would, at some point, find scaling their business in Amazon overwhelming without the necessary knowledge and tools. Pasha, with his dedicated team of industry experts, aims to bridge this gap by offering custom solutions to clients to expedite their growth.

The CEO stated, "Amazon is constantly shifting and changing, and you can learn about its underlying algorithm by yourself to stay up-to-date. But until you actually experiment with it and see a direct result, you can't really understand the mechanics behind it. Reading an article is not enough. If you hire us, you'll get something more efficient than doing everything yourself and much cheaper than bringing somebody in-house."

Two of the most sought-after services in AMZ Optimized are the Pay-per-Click (PPC) plan and the Full Service plan. The former is best suited for brands that have in-house creative teams but require a separate group to run the PPC campaigns to propel their growth to higher heights. The leading Amazon service provider's team of professionals has perfected the art of PPC campaigns, allowing them to develop a unique strategy that drives more traffic and generates more sales than traditional methods.

The Full Service plan, on the other hand, is excellent for brands that prefer to hire a committed team that can do all the Amazon-related side of things. "Our agency can take care of it all, from production of optimized branded listing and storefront content, AI-assisted advertising, catalog management to inventory forecasting advisement and detailed KPI and SOV reporting," Pasha proudly remarked.

AMZ Optimized's long list of successful partners and clients is a testament to its estimable reputation in the broader e-commerce industry. Specialty brand Bag-a-Vie, for instance, achieved over $126,000 in sales and nearly 6x overall growth after partnering with AMZ Optimized to receive assistance in listing optimization and account management. The trusted Amazon service provider created professional graphics, utilized top-class content, and executed expertly devised PPC campaigns to increase Bag-a-Vie's brand awareness and drive more traffic to product pages to boost profits. Ultimately, with AMZ Optimized, businesses are guaranteed to increase their return on investment (ROI) at least threefold.

