October 31, 2023

Office of the Attorney General and Maine State Police Announce Release of Investigatory Documents in Mass Shooting

AUGUSTA -The Office of the Attorney General and Maine State Police are announcing the release of documents in the investigation into mass shooter, Robert Card. The release includes the arrest warrant and accompanying affidavit, as well as the search warrants for Card's phone, home, and vehicle. Given the significant interest in these documents, the organizations have created a website to house the documents for convenient public viewing here:

https://sites.google.com/view/lewistonmassshootingdocuments/home

The documents have been redacted to protect any confidential information.

