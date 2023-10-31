Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,141 in the last 365 days.

Office of the Attorney General and Maine State Police Announce Release of Investigatory Documents in Mass Shooting

MAINE, October 31 - Back to current news.

October 31, 2023
Attorney Generals Office

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:

Danna Hayes, OAG

Danna.hayes@maine.gov

Shannon Moss, MSP

Shannon.Moss@maine.gov

Office of the Attorney General and Maine State Police Announce Release of Investigatory Documents in Mass Shooting

AUGUSTA -The Office of the Attorney General and Maine State Police are announcing the release of documents in the investigation into mass shooter, Robert Card. The release includes the arrest warrant and accompanying affidavit, as well as the search warrants for Card's phone, home, and vehicle. Given the significant interest in these documents, the organizations have created a website to house the documents for convenient public viewing here:

https://sites.google.com/view/lewistonmassshootingdocuments/home

The documents have been redacted to protect any confidential information.

###

You just read:

Office of the Attorney General and Maine State Police Announce Release of Investigatory Documents in Mass Shooting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more