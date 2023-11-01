Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,141 in the last 365 days.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. Reports 2023 Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Financial Results

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) (“Earthstone”, the “Company”, “we”, “our” or “us”), today announced financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Permian Resources Merger Agreement

On October 30, 2023, at the special meeting of stockholders of Earthstone, the stockholders of Earthstone approved the previously disclosed merger agreement with Permian Resources Corporation and the transactions contemplated thereby (the “Merger Agreement”), among other proposals. The parties to the Merger Agreement expect the Mergers to close on or about November 1, 2023, subject to other customary closing conditions.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Closed the Novo Acquisition on August 15, 2023
  • Average daily production of 116,967 Boepd(1)
  • Net income(2) of $87.2 million, and Adjusted Net Income(3) of $106.2 million
  • Adjusted EBITDAX(3) of $302.3 million
  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $285.1 million
  • Free Cash Flow(3) of $76.1 million
  • Capital expenditures of $191.7 million

Year to Date 2023 Highlights

  • Average daily production of 109,016 Boepd(1)
  • Net income(2) of $255.8 million, and Adjusted Net Income(3) of $291.0 million
  • Adjusted EBITDAX(3) of $808.0 million
  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $761.9 million
  • Free Cash Flow(3) of $159.8 million
  • Capital expenditures of $568.4 million

(1) Represents reported sales volumes.
(2) Net income (GAAP) represents the sum of Net Income attributable to Earthstone Energy, Inc., plus the Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. The related consolidated weighted average shares outstanding of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock were 142.5 million shares and 142.0 million shares, respectively, on an as-converted basis, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 (“Adjusted Diluted Shares”, as reconciled in the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section below). All shares of our Class B Common Stock issued and outstanding are held by the noncontrolling interest group.
(3) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section below.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
($000s except where noted)   2023       2022       2023       2022  
Total revenues $ 475,816     $ 531,495     $ 1,258,960     $ 1,200,196  
               
Lease operating expense   101,156       75,829       276,736       147,974  
               
General and administrative expense (excluding stock-based compensation)   11,984       10,866       37,102       25,459  
Stock-based compensation   14,524       3,322       26,977       15,112  
General and administrative expense $ 26,508     $ 14,188     $ 64,079     $ 40,571  
               
Net income $ 87,151     $ 299,312     $ 255,810     $ 465,460  
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   25,793       87,856       75,862       142,597  
Net income attributable to Earthstone Energy, Inc.   61,358       211,456       179,948       322,863  
Adjusted EBITDAX(1) $ 302,276     $ 345,792     $ 808,024     $ 769,756  
               
Production(2):              
Oil (MBbls)   4,435       3,566       12,602       7,569  
Gas (MMcf)   20,433       16,514       55,551       36,567  
NGL (MBbls)   2,920       2,360       7,900       5,229  
Total (MBoe)(3)   10,761       8,678       29,761       18,892  
Average Daily Production (Boepd)   116,967       94,329       109,016       69,203  
Average Prices:              
Oil ($/Bbl)   82.65       93.12       77.68       99.93  
Gas ($/Mcf)   1.92       6.90       1.62       6.37  
NGL ($/Bbl)   23.96       36.23       24.06       40.31  
Total ($/Boe)   44.22       61.24       42.30       63.53  
Adj. for Realized Derivatives Settlements:              
Oil ($/Bbl)   80.37       83.75       76.38       83.44  
Gas ($/Mcf)   1.34       5.36       1.38       5.15  
NGL ($/Bbl)   23.96       36.23       24.06       40.31  
Total ($/Boe)   42.17       54.45       41.31       54.54  
Operating Margin per Boe              
Average realized price $ 44.22     $ 61.24     $ 42.30     $ 63.53  
Lease operating expense   9.40       8.74       9.30       7.83  
Production and ad valorem taxes   3.57       4.63       3.47       4.64  
Operating margin per Boe(1)   31.25       47.87       29.53       51.06  
Realized hedge settlements   (2.05 )     (6.79 )     (0.99 )     (8.99 )
Operating margin per Boe (including Realized Hedge Settlements)(1) $ 29.20     $ 41.08     $ 28.54     $ 42.07  
               

(1) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section below.
(2) Represents reported sales volumes.
(3) Barrels of oil equivalent have been calculated on the basis of six thousand cubic feet (Mcf) of natural gas equals one barrel of oil equivalent (Boe).

Recent Eagle Ford Basin Non-Core Assets Sale

Earthstone recently agreed to sell certain non-core assets located in Karnes and Gonzales counties of Texas on approximately 2,800 net acres for a purchase price of $66.5 million. For the third quarter of 2023, production was approximately 1,160 Boepd (83% oil). The transaction is expected to close late in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Liquidity and Equity Capitalization

As of September 30, 2023, we had $16.6 million of cash on hand and $700.4 million outstanding under our senior secured credit facility (“Credit Facility”). As of September 30, 2023, elected commitments under the Credit Facility were $1.75 billion with a borrowing base of $2.0 billion.

As of September 30, 2023, 106,443,591 shares of Class A Common Stock and 34,257,641 shares of Class B Common Stock were outstanding, resulting in 140,701,232 combined shares of common stock outstanding.

Commodity Hedging

Hedging Activities

The following tables set forth our outstanding derivative contracts as of September 30, 2023. When aggregating multiple contracts, the weighted average contract price is disclosed.

    Price Swaps
Period   Commodity   Volume
(Bbls / MMBtu) 		  Weighted Average Price
($/Bbl / $/MMBtu)
Q4 2023   Crude Oil   653,200   $74.25
Q1 - Q4 2024   Crude Oil   1,719,600   $76.28
Q4 2023   Crude Oil Basis Swap (1)   2,346,000   $0.92
Q4 2023   Natural Gas   1,150,000   $3.35
Q4 2023   Natural Gas Basis Swap (2)   12,880,000   $(1.67)
Q1 - Q4 2024   Natural Gas Basis Swap (2)   36,600,000   $(1.05)
Q1 - Q4 2025   Natural Gas Basis Swap (2)   14,600,000   $(0.74)

(1) The basis differential price is between WTI Midland Crude and the WTI NYMEX.
(2) The basis differential price is between W. Texas (WAHA) and the Henry Hub NYMEX.

    Costless Collars
Period   Commodity   Volume
(Bbls / MMBtu) 		  Bought Floor
($/Bbl / $/MMBtu) 		  Sold Ceiling
($/Bbl / $/MMBtu)
Q4 2023   Crude Oil Costless Collar   1,122,400   $62.58   $84.84
Q1 - Q4 2024   Crude Oil Costless Collar   732,000   $60.00   $76.01
Q4 2023   Natural Gas Costless Collar   7,090,400   $3.00   $4.91
Q1 - Q4 2024   Natural Gas Costless Collar   14,640,000   $2.56   $4.51
                 


    Deferred Premium Puts
Period   Commodity   Volume
(Bbls / MMBtu) 		  $/Bbl (Put Price)   $/Bbl (Net of Premium)
Q4 2023   Crude Oil   395,600   $70.00   $64.54
Q1 - Q4 2024   Crude Oil   915,000   $65.00   $60.04
 

About Earthstone Energy, Inc.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented, independent energy company engaged in acquisitions and the development and operation of oil and natural gas properties. Its primary assets are located in the Permian Basin of New Mexico and west Texas. Earthstone's Class A Common Stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ESTE.” For more information, visit Earthstone’s website at www.earthstoneenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this communication that address activities, events or developments that Permian Resources or Earthstone expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “potential,” “create,” “intend,” “could,” “may,” “foresee,” “plan,” “will,” “guidance,” “look,” “outlook,” “goal,” “future,” “assume,” “forecast,” “build,” “focus,” “work,” “continue” or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions, or events identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's pending merger with Permian Resources Corporation (the "Transaction"), pro forma descriptions of the combined company and its operations, integration and transition plans, synergies, opportunities and anticipated future performance. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements included in this press release. These include the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the Transaction, including the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory approvals of the Transaction that could reduce anticipated benefits or cause the parties to abandon the Transaction, the ability to successfully integrate the businesses, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, the risk that the parties may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the Transaction in a timely manner or at all, risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the Transaction, the risk that any announcements relating to the Transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of Permian Resources’ common stock or Earthstone’s common stock, the risk that the Transaction and its announcement could have an adverse effect on the ability of Permian Resources and Earthstone to retain customers and retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with their suppliers and customers and on their operating results and businesses generally, the risk the pending Transaction could distract management of both entities and they will incur substantial costs, the risk that problems may arise in successfully integrating the businesses of the companies, which may result in the combined company not operating as effectively and efficiently as expected, the risk that the combined company may be unable to achieve synergies or it may take longer than expected to achieve those synergies and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. All such factors are difficult to predict and are beyond Permian Resources’ or Earthstone’s control, including those detailed in Permian Resources’ annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K that are available on its website at https://www.permianres.com and on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov, and those detailed in Earthstone’s annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K that are available on Earthstone’s website at https://www.earthstoneenergy.com and on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Permian Resources or Earthstone believe to be reasonable but that may not prove to be accurate. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and Permian Resources and Earthstone undertake no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof.

Contact

Clay Jeansonne
Investor Relations
Earthstone Energy, Inc.
1400 Woodloch Forest Drive, Suite 300
The Woodlands, TX 77380
713-379-3080
cjeansonne@earthstoneenergy.com


EARTHSTONE ENERGY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
    September 30,   December 31,
ASSETS     2023       2022  
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 16,592     $  
Accounts receivable:        
Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids revenues     177,353       161,531  
Joint interest billings and other, net of allowance of $19 and $19 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively     32,574       34,549  
Derivative asset     1,542       31,331  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     40,323       18,854  
Total current assets     268,384       246,265  
         
Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method:        
Proved properties     5,488,844       3,987,901  
Unproved properties     305,706       282,589  
Land     6,338       5,482  
Total oil and gas properties     5,800,888       4,275,972  
         
Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization     (955,434 )     (619,196 )
Net oil and gas properties     4,845,454       3,656,776  
         
Other noncurrent assets:        
Office and other equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $6,601 and $5,273 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively     6,724       5,394  
Derivative asset     507       9,117  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     6,573       4,569  
Other noncurrent assets     18,913       15,280  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 5,146,555     $ 3,937,401  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable   $ 61,995     $ 91,815  
Revenues and royalties payable     209,589       163,368  
Accrued expenses     221,366       80,942  
Asset retirement obligation     415       948  
Derivative liability     50,369       14,053  
Advances     6,338       7,312  
Operating lease liabilities     923       842  
Finance lease liabilities     1,359       802  
Other current liabilities     23,689       16,202  
Total current liabilities     576,043       376,284  
         
Noncurrent liabilities:        
Long-term debt, net     1,722,066       1,053,879  
Deferred tax liability     193,266       138,336  
Asset retirement obligation     32,210       29,611  
Derivative liability     7,612        
Operating lease liabilities     3,286       3,889  
Finance lease liabilities     1,538       876  
Other noncurrent liabilities     28,633       10,509  
Total noncurrent liabilities     1,988,611       1,237,100  
         
Equity:        
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding            
Class A Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 106,443,591 and 105,547,139 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively     106       106  
Class B Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 34,257,641 and 34,259,641 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively     34       34  
Additional paid-in capital     1,348,580       1,346,463  
Retained earnings     472,659       292,711  
Total Earthstone Energy, Inc. equity     1,821,379       1,639,314  
Noncontrolling interest     760,522       684,703  
Total equity     2,581,901       2,324,017  
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   $ 5,146,555     $ 3,937,401  
         


EARTHSTONE ENERGY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
REVENUES        
Oil   $ 366,574     $ 332,036     $ 978,949     $ 756,420  
Natural gas     39,275       113,937       89,942       233,020  
Natural gas liquids     69,967       85,522       190,069       210,756  
Total revenues     475,816       531,495       1,258,960       1,200,196  
                 
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES                
Lease operating expense     101,156       75,829       276,736       147,974  
Production and ad valorem taxes     38,419       40,219       103,377       87,729  
Depreciation, depletion and amortization     123,059       90,880       343,799       191,669  
Impairment expense                 854        
General and administrative expense     26,508       14,188       64,079       40,571  
Transaction costs     1,503       1,778       1,904       12,118  
Accretion of asset retirement obligation     683       758       1,958       1,863  
Exploration expense     488       2,248       7,036       2,340  
Total operating costs and expenses     291,816       225,900       799,743       484,264  
                 
Gain on sale of oil and gas properties     1,290       14,803       47,404       14,803  
                 
Income from operations     185,290       320,398       506,621       730,735  
                 
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)                
Interest expense, net     (34,232 )     (20,988 )     (79,180 )     (42,931 )
Write-off of deferred financing costs                 (5,109 )      
(Loss) gain on derivative contracts, net     (45,047 )     60,286       (111,820 )     (141,101 )
Other income, net     70       134       882       430  
Total other income (expense)     (79,209 )     39,432       (195,227 )     (183,602 )
                 
Income before income taxes     106,081       359,830       311,394       547,133  
Income tax expense     (18,930 )     (60,518 )     (55,584 )     (81,673 )
Net income     87,151       299,312       255,810       465,460  
                 
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest     25,793       87,856       75,862       142,597  
                 
Net income attributable to Earthstone Energy, Inc.   $ 61,358     $ 211,456     $ 179,948     $ 322,863  
                 
Net income per common share attributable to Earthstone Energy, Inc.:                
Basic   $ 0.58     $ 2.01     $ 1.69     $ 3.91  
Diluted   $ 0.57     $ 1.94     $ 1.67     $ 3.61  
                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                
Basic     106,332,278       105,254,778       106,172,873       82,483,635  
Diluted     108,285,229       109,278,661       107,741,704       92,844,854  
                 


EARTHSTONE ENERGY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
 
    For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net income   $ 87,151     $ 299,312     $ 255,810     $ 465,460  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation, depletion and amortization     123,059       90,880       343,799       191,669  
Impairment of proved and unproved oil and gas properties                 854        
Accretion of asset retirement obligations     683       758       1,958       1,863  
Settlement of asset retirement obligations     (691 )     (189 )     (1,727 )     (664 )
Gain on sale of oil and gas properties     (1,290 )     (14,803 )     (47,404 )     (14,803 )
Gain on sale of office and other equipment           (106 )     (33 )     (152 )
Total loss (gain) on derivative contracts, net     45,047       (60,286 )     111,820       141,101  
Operating portion of net cash paid in settlement of derivative contracts     (22,051 )     (58,923 )     (29,494 )     (169,708 )
Stock-based compensation - equity and liability awards     14,524       3,322       26,977       15,112  
Deferred income taxes     18,701       57,045       54,930       77,591  
Write-off of deferred financing costs                 5,109        
Amortization of deferred financing costs     2,245       1,654       5,704       3,723  
Changes in assets and liabilities (net of assets and liabilities acquired):                
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable     220       (5,189 )     63,523       (189,504 )
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets     (10,473 )     (5,443 )     (11,307 )     (16,546 )
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses     18,705       27,792       (43,326 )     92,450  
Increase (decrease) in revenues and royalties payable     15,006       8,690       26,273       94,260  
Increase (decrease) in advances     (5,705 )     20,978       (1,568 )     11,317  
Net cash provided by operating activities     285,131       365,492       761,898       703,169  
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Acquisition of oil and gas properties, net of cash acquired     (848,404 )     (482,980 )     (924,482 )     (1,518,269 )
Additions to oil and gas properties     (165,218 )     (144,728 )     (522,404 )     (325,109 )
Additions to office and other equipment     (358 )     (338 )     (840 )     (1,694 )
Proceeds from sales of oil and gas properties     1,291       26,165       57,353       26,165  
Net cash used in investing activities     (1,012,689 )     (601,881 )     (1,390,373 )     (1,818,907 )
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Proceeds from borrowings under Credit Agreement     1,576,782       877,156       3,467,269       2,348,728  
Repayments of borrowings under Credit Agreement     (876,398 )     (880,424 )     (3,037,022 )     (2,276,996 )
Proceeds from issuance of 8% Senior Notes due 2027, net           6             537,256  
Proceeds from issuance of 9.875% Senior Notes due 2031, net     (911 )           480,304        
Proceeds from term loan           244,209             244,209  
Repayment of term loan                 (250,000 )      
Proceeds from issuance of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, net of offering costs of $674                       279,326  
Cash paid related to the exchange and cancellation of Class A Common Stock     (990 )     (551 )     (8,131 )     (5,168 )
Cash paid for finance leases     (158 )     (408 )     (599 )     (408 )
Deferred financing costs     (3,675 )     (3,599 )     (6,754 )     (15,222 )
Net cash provided by financing activities     694,650       236,389       645,067       1,111,725  
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents     (32,908 )           16,592       (4,013 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     49,500                   4,013  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 16,592     $     $ 16,592     $  
 

Earthstone Energy, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Unaudited

The non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted Diluted Shares, Adjusted EBITDAX, Adjusted Net Income, Free Cash Flow and Operating Margin per Boe, as defined and presented below, are intended to provide readers with meaningful information that supplements our financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). Further, these non-GAAP measures should only be considered in conjunction with financial statements and disclosures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures, such as net income or loss, operating income or loss or any other GAAP measure of financial position or results of operations. Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted Net Income are presented herein and reconciled from the GAAP measure of net income (loss) because of their wide acceptance by the investment community as financial indicators.

I. Adjusted Diluted Shares

We define “Adjusted Diluted Shares” as the weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock - Diluted outstanding plus the weighted average shares of Class B Common Stock outstanding.

Our Adjusted Diluted Shares is a non-GAAP financial measure that provides a comparable per share measurement when presenting results such as Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted Net Income that include the interests of both Earthstone and the noncontrolling interest. Adjusted Diluted Shares is used in calculating several metrics that we use as supplemental financial measurements in the evaluation of our business, none of which should be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as an indicator of operating performance.

Adjusted Diluted Shares for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022
Class A Common Stock - Diluted 108,285,229   109,278,661   107,741,704   92,844,854
Class B Common Stock 34,257,641   34,261,641   34,258,945   34,284,053
Adjusted Diluted Shares 142,542,870   143,540,302   142,000,649   127,128,907
               

II. Adjusted EBITDAX

The non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDAX (as defined below), as calculated by us below, is intended to provide readers with meaningful information that supplements our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, this non-GAAP financial measure should only be considered in conjunction with financial statements and disclosures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures, such as net income or loss, operating income or loss or any other GAAP measure of financial position or results of operations. Adjusted EBITDAX is presented herein and reconciled from the GAAP measure of net income because of its wide acceptance by the investment community as a financial indicator.

We define “Adjusted EBITDAX” as net income plus, when applicable, accretion of asset retirement obligations; depreciation, depletion and amortization; impairment expense; interest expense, net; transaction costs; gain on sale of oil and gas properties; exploration expense; unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts; stock-based compensation (non-cash and expected to settle in cash); and income tax expense.

Our Adjusted EBITDAX measure provides additional information that may be used to better understand our operations. Adjusted EBITDAX is one of several metrics that we use as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of our business and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as an indicator of operating performance. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDAX are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic cost of depreciable and depletable assets. Adjusted EBITDAX, as used by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We believe that Adjusted EBITDAX is a widely followed measure of operating performance and is one of many metrics used by our management team and by other users of our consolidated financial statements. For example, Adjusted EBITDAX can be used to assess our operating performance and return on capital in comparison to other independent exploration and production companies without regard to financial or capital structure and to assess the financial performance of our assets and our Company without regard to capital structure or historical cost basis.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted EBITDAX for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
($000s)   2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net income $ 87,151     $ 299,312     $ 255,810     $ 465,460  
Accretion of asset retirement obligations   683       758       1,958       1,863  
Depreciation, depletion and amortization   123,059       90,880       343,799       191,669  
Impairment expense               854        
Interest expense, net   34,232       20,988       79,180       42,931  
Transaction costs   1,503       1,778       1,904       12,118  
Gain on sale of oil and gas properties   (1,290 )     (14,803 )     (47,404 )     (14,803 )
Exploration expense   488       2,248       7,036       2,340  
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts   22,996       (119,209 )     82,326       (28,607 )
Stock based compensation(1)   14,524       3,322       26,977       15,112  
Income tax expense   18,930       60,518       55,584       81,673  
Adjusted EBITDAX $ 302,276     $ 345,792     $ 808,024     $ 769,756  
               

(1) Consists of expense for non-cash equity awards and cash-based liability awards that are expected to be settled in cash. On February 8, 2023, cash-based liability awards were settled in the amount of $14.5 million. On February 9, 2022, cash-based liability awards were settled in the amount of $8.1 million. Stock-based compensation is included in General and administrative expense in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

III. Adjusted Net Income

We define “Adjusted Net Income” as net income plus, when applicable, unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts; impairment expense; gain on sale of oil and gas properties; write-off of deferred financing costs; transaction costs; and the associated changes in estimated income tax.

Our Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure that provides additional information that may be used to further understand our operations. Adjusted Net Income is one of several metrics that we use as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of our business and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as an indicator of operating performance. Certain items excluded from Adjusted Net Income are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic cost of depreciable and depletable assets. Adjusted Net Income, as used by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We believe that Adjusted Net Income is a widely followed measure of operating performance and is one of many metrics used by our management team and by other users of our consolidated financial statements. For example, Adjusted Net Income can be used to assess our operating performance and return on capital in comparison to other independent exploration and production companies without regard to financial or capital structure and to assess the financial performance of our assets and our Company without regard to capital structure or historical cost basis.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted Net Income for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
($000s, except share and per share data)   2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net income $ 87,151     $ 299,312     $ 255,810     $ 465,460  
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts   22,996       (119,209 )     82,326       (28,607 )
Impairment expense               854        
Gain on sale of oil and gas properties   (1,290 )     (14,803 )     (47,404 )     (14,803 )
Write-off of deferred financing costs               5,109        
Transaction costs   1,503       1,778       1,904       12,118  
Income tax effect of the above   (4,141 )     19,801       (7,638 )     4,611  
Adjusted Net Income $ 106,219     $ 186,879     $ 290,961     $ 438,779  
Adjusted Diluted Shares   142,542,870       143,540,302       142,000,649       127,128,907  
Adjusted Net Income per Adjusted Diluted Share $ 0.75     $ 1.30     $ 2.05     $ 3.45  
               

IV. Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we use as an indicator of our ability to fund our development activities and reduce our leverage. We define Free Cash Flow as Net cash provided by operating activities; less (1) Settlement of asset retirement obligations, Gain on sale of office and other equipment, Write-off of deferred financing costs, Amortization of deferred financing costs and Change in assets and liabilities from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows; plus (2) Transaction costs and Exploration expense from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations; less (3) Capital expenditures (accrual basis). Alternatively, Free Cash Flow could be defined as Adjusted EBITDAX (defined above), less interest expense, less current portion of Income tax (expense) benefit, less accrual-based capital expenditures.

Management believes that Free Cash Flow, which measures our ability to generate cash in addition to cash from our business operations, is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the Company's financial performance. Free Cash Flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, consolidated net income as a measure of our performance and net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

Free Cash Flow for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
($000s)   2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 285,131     $ 365,492     $ 761,898     $ 703,169  
Adjustments - Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows              
Settlement of asset retirement obligations   691       189       1,727       664  
Gain on sale of office and other equipment         106       33       152  
Write-off of deferred financing costs               (5,109 )      
Amortization of deferred financing costs   (2,245 )     (1,654 )     (5,704 )     (3,723 )
Change in assets and liabilities   (17,753 )     (46,828 )     (33,595 )     8,023  
Adjustments - Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations              
Transaction costs   1,503       1,778       1,904       12,118  
Exploration expense   488       2,248       7,036       2,340  
Capital expenditures (accrual basis)   (191,711 )     (147,152 )     (568,423 )     (348,712 )
Free Cash Flow $ 76,104     $ 174,179     $ 159,767     $ 374,031  
               

Alternate calculation of Free Cash Flow for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
($000s)   2023       2022       2023       2022  
Adjusted EBITDAX $ 302,276     $ 345,792     $ 808,024     $ 769,756  
Interest expense, net   (34,232 )     (20,988 )     (79,180 )     (42,931 )
Current portion of income tax expense   (229 )     (3,473 )     (654 )     (4,082 )
Capital expenditures (accrual basis)   (191,711 )     (147,152 )     (568,423 )     (348,712 )
Free Cash Flow $ 76,104     $ 174,179     $ 159,767     $ 374,031  
               

V. Operating Margin per Boe and Operating Margin per Boe (Including Realized Hedge Settlements)

Operating Margin per Boe is a non-GAAP financial measure that we use to evaluate our operating performance on a per Boe basis. We define Operating Margin per Boe as average realized price per Boe minus lease operating expense per BOE and production and ad valorem taxes per Boe. Operating Margin per Boe (including Realized Hedge Settlements) is calculated as the sum of Operating Margin per Boe and Realized hedge settlements per Boe.

Our Operating Margin per Boe measure provides additional information that may be used to further understand our operating margins. We use Operating Margin per Boe as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of our operational performance. We believe that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that our management uses in evaluating our results. Operating Margin per Boe should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as an indicator of operating performance. Operating Margin per Boe, as used by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Earthstone Energy, Inc. Reports 2023 Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more