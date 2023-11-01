Automatic Tire Inflation System Market Will Expand at a CAGR of 5.6% CAGR through 2033, reaching US$ 3,755.9 Million | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The automotive industry around the world is growing rapidly owing to the growing technology. Also, R&D-based activities in the automatic tire inflation system market are driving the market. The global automatic tire inflation system market is led by North America in terms of revenue.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automatic tire inflation system market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 2,178.1 million in 2023, driven by the telematics integration. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 5.6% between 2023 and 2033 and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 3,755.9 million by 2033.



One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the automatic tire inflation system market is the smart cities and infrastructure. In smart cities, ATIS can be integrated into infrastructure to monitor and manage tire pressure in public transportation and commercial vehicle fleets, improving urban mobility and safety.

ATIS increasingly converges with other vehicle safety and connectivity technologies, such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication systems. ATIS can help vehicle manufacturers and operators meet emission standards by improving fuel efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions as environmental regulations become stricter.

ATIS manufacturers offer more customizable solutions to cater to various vehicle types and applications, which can expand its adoption in diverse industries. Collaboration between ATIS providers, vehicle manufacturers, and technology companies can drive innovation and the development of integrated solutions that are more accessible to a broader range of customers.

The data collected by ATIS can be monetized by offering insights and analytics services, creating an additional revenue stream for ATIS providers. Innovations in materials and manufacturing techniques can lead to more durable and cost-effective ATIS components, making the technology more accessible.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The market in India is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% through 2033.

through 2033. By sales channel, the OEM segment to account for a share of 47.5% in 2023.

in 2023. From 2023 to 2033, the automatic tire inflation system market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.6%.

By 2033, the market value of the automatic tire inflation system is expected to reach US$ 3,755.9 million.

“The Internet of Things is expanding, offering opportunities to create a more connected ecosystem for vehicles, including ATIS, which can communicate with other vehicle systems for improved performance,” - says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Recent Developments

In 2022, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company launched the Goodyear IntelliTire Max, a next-generation ATIS that combines real-time tire pressure monitoring with intelligent inflation capabilities. The system is designed to improve fuel efficiency, extend tire life, and reduce downtime.

In the same year, Michelin introduced the Michelin Zen@Terra, a comprehensive solution that enables users to adjust the air pressure in tractor tires. Michelin also acquired Masternaut (France), a significant European telematics company. Telematics has a significant role in user-friendly and data-driven TPMS, which can be integrated with onboard ATIS/CTIS.

In 2021, Dana Incorporated entered a strategic alliance with Hyliion Inc. to bolster its market position and drive toward sustainability.

In the same year, Transense Technologies plc collaborated with Bridgestone Corporation to develop and market a new generation of ATIS for commercial vehicles.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size in 2023 US$ 2,178.1 million Projected Market Valuation in 2033 US$ 3,755.9 million Value-based CAGR 2023 to 2033 5.6 % Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Market Analysis Value in US$ million Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel

Segmentation Analysis of the Automatic Tire Inflation System Market

By Vehicle Type:

Tractors

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Utility Vehicles



By Sales Channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

By Component:

Hub Caps

Hoses

Axle & Wheel Component

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa



