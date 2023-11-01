HI H.O.P.E.S. for East Hawaiʻi Island Teens

Front, HI H.O.P.E.S. Vice President Kekoa Abellera. Back from left, Advisor Raquel Gali, Judge Darien Ching Nagata, Board members Precious Ahulau–Kaleo and Tianna Celis-Webster, and President Melissa Mayo.

KEAʻAU, Hawaiʻi — Food, fellowship, and fun were on the agenda for the 2023 Annual Teen Day for East Hawaiʻi at the Shipman Park. The East Hawaiʻi HI H.O.P.E.S. Youth Leadership Board planned and hosted nearly 30 youth for an afternoon of eating, games, learning, and prizes.

“The East Hawaiʻi HI H.O.P.E.S. Youth Leadership Board ran an amazing event,” said Third Circuit District Family Court Judge Darien Ching Nagata. “The youth had tons of fun and it was great to see kids being kids! There were also some very poignant moments, such as when siblings were able to reconnect at the event.”

There were guest speakers, including Judge Nagata, a Youth Bill of Rights activity, a watermelon eating contest, water balloon toss, obstacle course, community resource representatives, and a photo booth.

During her remarks, Judge Nagata encouraged the youth to attend their court hearings and meet their Family Court judge.

Mahalo to the East Hawaiʻi HI H.O.P.E.S. Youth Leadership Board for their tireless efforts to advocate for and support at-risk youth.