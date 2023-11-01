Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,141 in the last 365 days.

HI H.O.P.E.S. for East Hawaiʻi Island Teens

Image of: Front, HI H.O.P.E.S. Vice President Kekoa Abellera. Back from left, Advisor Raquel Gali, Judge Darien Ching Nagata, Board members Precious Ahulau–Kaleo and Tianna Celis-Webster, and President Melissa Mayo.

Front, HI H.O.P.E.S. Vice President Kekoa Abellera. Back from left, Advisor Raquel Gali, Judge Darien Ching Nagata, Board members Precious Ahulau–Kaleo and Tianna Celis-Webster, and President Melissa Mayo.

KEAʻAU, Hawaiʻi — Food, fellowship, and fun were on the agenda for the 2023 Annual Teen Day for East Hawaiʻi at the Shipman Park. The East Hawaiʻi HI H.O.P.E.S. Youth Leadership Board planned and hosted nearly 30 youth for an afternoon of eating, games, learning, and prizes.

“The East Hawaiʻi HI H.O.P.E.S. Youth Leadership Board ran an amazing event,” said Third Circuit District Family Court Judge Darien Ching Nagata. “The youth had tons of fun and it was great to see kids being kids! There were also some very poignant moments, such as when siblings were able to reconnect at the event.”

There were guest speakers, including Judge Nagata, a Youth Bill of Rights activity, a watermelon eating contest, water balloon toss, obstacle course, community resource representatives, and a photo booth.

During her remarks, Judge Nagata encouraged the youth to attend their court hearings and meet their Family Court judge.

Mahalo to the East Hawaiʻi HI H.O.P.E.S. Youth Leadership Board for their tireless efforts to advocate for and support at-risk youth.

 

 

 

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

Subscribe to the Hawai'i State Judiciary mailing list for email notification of press releases and other announcements.

You just read:

HI H.O.P.E.S. for East Hawaiʻi Island Teens

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more