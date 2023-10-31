Submit Release
AB581 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation - 2023-10-31

WISCONSIN, October 31 - An Act to create 343.14 (6m) of the statutes; Relating to: facilitating voter registration for applicants for a driver's license or state identification card and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

Status: A - Transportation

