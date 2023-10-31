AB583 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor and Integrated Employment - 2023-10-31
WISCONSIN, October 31 - An Act to amend 111.322 (2m) (a) and 111.322 (2m) (b); and to create 103.035 of the statutes; Relating to: the rights of employees to request and receive work schedule changes; predictable work schedules for retail, food service, and cleaning employees; granting rule-making authority; and providing a penalty. (FE)
Status: A - Labor and Integrated Employment
