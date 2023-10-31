Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,140 in the last 365 days.

AB583 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor and Integrated Employment - 2023-10-31

WISCONSIN, October 31 - An Act to amend 111.322 (2m) (a) and 111.322 (2m) (b); and to create 103.035 of the statutes; Relating to: the rights of employees to request and receive work schedule changes; predictable work schedules for retail, food service, and cleaning employees; granting rule-making authority; and providing a penalty. (FE)

Status: A - Labor and Integrated Employment

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab583

You just read:

AB583 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor and Integrated Employment - 2023-10-31

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more