AB589 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-10-31

WISCONSIN, October 31 - An Act to repeal 115.364 (1) (a), (am) and (b), 115.364 (2) (a) 2. and 3. and 115.364 (2) (b) 2.; to renumber and amend 115.364 (1) (intro.) and 115.364 (2) (b) 1.; to consolidate, renumber and amend 115.364 (2) (a) (intro.) and 1.; and to amend 20.255 (2) (da), 115.364 (title) and 118.40 (2r) (e) 2p. a. of the statutes; Relating to: school mental health and pupil wellness aid and making an appropriation.