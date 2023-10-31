AB590 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-10-31
WISCONSIN, October 31 - An Act to create 115.28 (63) (d) of the statutes; Relating to: training to address student mental health and making an appropriation. (FE)
