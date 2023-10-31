Submit Release
AB597 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Corrections - 2023-10-31

WISCONSIN, October 31 - An Act to create 6.876 of the statutes; Relating to: establishing a plan to register qualified electors who are detained in jail and to allow the electors to vote while detained.

Status: A - Corrections

