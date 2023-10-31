Submit Release
AB596 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Campaigns and Elections - 2023-10-31

WISCONSIN, October 31 - An Act to repeal 6.29 (2) (am), 6.36 (1) (a) 9., 6.55 (2) (cs), 6.55 (3) (b), 6.56 (3m), 6.79 (2) (dm), 6.88 (3) (c), 301.03 (20m), 302.117 and 973.09 (4m); to renumber 6.55 (3) (a); to renumber and amend 6.03 (1) (b) and 304.078 (3); to amend 6.33 (1), 6.33 (2) (a), 7.52 (6), 301.03 (3a) (intro.), 304.078 (2) and 973.176 (2); and to create 6.03 (1) (b) 1., 2., 3. and 4. of the statutes; Relating to: restoring the right to vote to certain persons barred from voting as a result of a felony conviction, changing the information required on voter registration forms, and changing voting procedure for certain persons who are convicted of felonies. (FE)

Status: A - Campaigns and Elections

