AB599 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Campaigns and Elections - 2023-10-31

WISCONSIN, October 31 - An Act to renumber 11.1208 (4); and to create 11.1208 (4) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: expressly prohibiting a foreign national from making a contribution to a referendum committee.

Status: A - Campaigns and Elections

