Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,742 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,139 in the last 365 days.

AJR87 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Campaigns and Elections - 2023-10-31

WISCONSIN, October 31 - To amend section 1 of article IV, section 17 (2) of article IV and section 10 (1) (b) of article V; and to create section 7 of article III, section 17 (4) of article IV, section 17 (5) of article IV, section 17 (6) of article IV and section 17 (7) of article IV of the constitution; Relating to: reserving to the people the power of referendum to reject acts of the legislature and the power of initiative to propose and approve at an election laws and constitutional amendments (first consideration).

Status: A - Campaigns and Elections

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/joint_resolution/ajr87

You just read:

AJR87 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Campaigns and Elections - 2023-10-31

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more