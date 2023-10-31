AB600 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on State Affairs - 2023-10-31

WISCONSIN, October 31 - An Act to repeal 20.445 (1) (fc), 49.1635 (1), 49.1635 (2), 49.1635 (3), 49.1635 (4) and 106.15; to renumber and amend 49.1635 (5) (a), 49.1635 (5) (b) and 49.1635 (5) (c); to amend 16.306 (2) (a), 16.3085 (2) (b) 2., 38.40 (2), 46.56 (14) (a), 49.143 (2) (a) 4m. e., 49.163 (4) (intro.), 49.175 (1) (j), 49.175 (1) (k), 49.265 (1) (b), 49.265 (3) (b) 11., 49.265 (4) (a), 49.265 (4) (b), 49.265 (4) (c), 49.79 (9) (a) 1., 60.85 (7) (a), 60.85 (7) (b), 66.1103 (6m), 66.1105 (6c) (a), 66.1105 (6c) (b), 71.07 (2dx) (a) 5., 71.07 (5r) (b) 2., 71.28 (1dx) (a) 5., 71.28 (5r) (b) 2., 71.47 (1dx) (a) 5., 71.47 (5r) (b) 2., 76.636 (1) (e) 12., 85.20 (4m) (a) 8. b., 106.11, 106.13 (2), 106.16 (2), 106.27 (1m), 109.07 (1m) (a), 115.28 (24), 238.30 (4m) and 946.13 (10); and to create 13.48 (26m), 16.03 (2) (d), 16.19, 16.3065, 20.320 (2) (a), 20.435 (5) (em), 20.437 (2) (cs), 20.437 (2) (eg), 20.445 (1) (fc), 20.505 (7) (bq), 20.505 (7) (e), 20.505 (7) (fk), 36.25 (56), 46.483, 49.168, 49.175 (1) (x), 49.45 (31m), 49.675, 51.44 (5) (bm), 106.115, 115.28 (66), 234.253 and 281.61 (8) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: housing and homelessness; emergency rental assistance program; indigent civil legal services; workforce development; community action agencies; poverty reports; mental health; economic security; reimbursement for nonemergency medical transportation services; urban mass transit aid; lead exposure and abatement services; lead service line replacement; providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures; granting rule-making authority; and making an appropriation. (FE)