AB607 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health, Aging and Long-Term Care - 2023-10-31

WISCONSIN, October 31 - An Act to create 51.42 (7) (b) 12., 457.01 (8r), 457.03 (4) and 457.035 (3) of the statutes; Relating to: provision of psychotherapy by qualified treatment trainees and applicants for certain training licenses in outpatient mental health clinics. (FE)

Status: A - Health, Aging and Long-Term Care

