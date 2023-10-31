WISCONSIN, October 31 - An Act to create 51.42 (7) (b) 12., 457.01 (8r), 457.03 (4) and 457.035 (3) of the statutes; Relating to: provision of psychotherapy by qualified treatment trainees and applicants for certain training licenses in outpatient mental health clinics. (FE)
Status: A - Health, Aging and Long-Term Care
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab607
You just read:
AB607 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health, Aging and Long-Term Care - 2023-10-31
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.