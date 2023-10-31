Submit Release
AB609 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health, Aging and Long-Term Care - 2023-10-31

WISCONSIN, October 31 - An Act to create 146.50 and 440.208 of the statutes; Relating to: prohibiting discrimination or retaliation against health care providers by health care entities and credentialing boards for ordering or discussing innovative or novel therapies.

Status: A - Health, Aging and Long-Term Care

