AB614 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation - 2023-10-31

WISCONSIN, October 31 - An Act to amend 343.16 (3) (a); and to create 38.04 (4) (e) 9., 115.28 (11) (h), 343.16 (1) (a) 2. am., 343.16 (3) (c) and 343.71 (5) (i) of the statutes; Relating to: driver education and testing related to school bus safety. (FE)