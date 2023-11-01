Correction: Derby Barracks / Fatal Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A5005247
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Thomas Howard
STATION: VSP Special Operations
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: October 31, 2023, at 0817 hours
STREET: 194 VT Route 242
TOWN: Westfield, VT
WEATHER: Overcast
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: John Koloshey
AGE: 56
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai
VEHICLE MODEL: Accent
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front contact damage
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On October 31, 2023, at approximately 0817 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Vermont Route 242 in the Town of Westfield. The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as John Koloshey, 56, of Montgomery, VT. Koloshey was transported from the scene to the Northwest Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.
The preliminary investigation showed Vehicle 1 was traveling east on Vermont Route 242 when it departed the roadway entering into the eastbound ditch. Vehicle 1 then struck a driveway culvert before coming to a final point of uncontrolled rest in the eastbound lane of travel on Vermont Route 242.
The investigation into the collision is on-going and any witnesses are asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-878-7111 or thomas.howard@vermont.gov.