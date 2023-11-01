Correction: Derby Barracks / Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A5005247

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Thomas Howard

STATION: VSP Special Operations

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: October 31, 2023, at 0817 hours

STREET: 194 VT Route 242

TOWN: Westfield, VT

WEATHER: Overcast

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: John Koloshey

AGE: 56

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Accent

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front contact damage

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On October 31, 2023, at approximately 0817 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Vermont Route 242 in the Town of Westfield. The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as John Koloshey, 56, of Montgomery, VT. Koloshey was transported from the scene to the Northwest Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.

The preliminary investigation showed Vehicle 1 was traveling east on Vermont Route 242 when it departed the roadway entering into the eastbound ditch. Vehicle 1 then struck a driveway culvert before coming to a final point of uncontrolled rest in the eastbound lane of travel on Vermont Route 242.

The investigation into the collision is on-going and any witnesses are asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-878-7111 or thomas.howard@vermont.gov.