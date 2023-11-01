New Haven Barracks / Arrest on Warrant / DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B5004280
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: October 31, 2023, at 1636 hours
INCIDENT: LOCATION: US Route 7 / Little Chicago Road
TOWN: Ferrisburgh
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant, DLS
ACCUSED: Benjamin Smith
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 31, 2023, at approximately 1636 hours, Troopers conducted a traffic stop after an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Benjamin Smith (43) of Bristol, VT. Investigation revealed Smith’s license was criminally suspended. Further investigation revealed Smith was found to have an active instate warrant for failure to complete work crew as required stemming from home improvement fraud. Smith was subsequently arrested without incident and transported to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility where he was held without bail.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/08/23, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.