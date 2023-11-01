Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / Arrest on Warrant / DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B5004280

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven Barracks                 

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: October 31, 2023, at 1636 hours

INCIDENT: LOCATION: US Route 7 / Little Chicago Road

TOWN: Ferrisburgh

VIOLATION:  Arrest on Warrant, DLS

 

ACCUSED:  Benjamin Smith                            

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On October 31, 2023, at approximately 1636 hours, Troopers conducted a traffic stop after an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Benjamin Smith (43) of Bristol, VT. Investigation revealed Smith’s license was criminally suspended. Further investigation revealed Smith was found to have an active instate warrant for failure to complete work crew as required stemming from home improvement fraud. Smith was subsequently arrested without incident and transported to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility where he was held without bail.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/08/23, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

