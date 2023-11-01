VSP BCI Troop A East - Derby / Death investigation, non-suspicious

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

CASE#: 23A5005249

TROOPER: Detective Sgt. Lyle Decker

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop A East - Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: About 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023

LOCATION: Chapdelaine Road, Brownington, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Death investigation

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a non-suspicious death that was reported Tuesday morning, Oct. 31, 2023, on a property on Chapdelaine Road in Brownington. Troopers responded to a call reporting the death and located a deceased adult male in a wooded area. The decedent's body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The Vermont State Police investigation is continuing, but this incident is not considered criminal in nature. The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time pending further investigation. No additional details are currently available.

 

