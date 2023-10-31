Washout repairs make Malahat smoother, more reliable

CANADA, October 31 - People travelling the Highway 1-Malahat corridor now have a smoother, faster journey with the completion of repairs to the Tunnel Hill section that was washed out by heavy rain and floods in 2021.

This challenging project has improved safety and reliability for the more than 35,000 commuters who use the corridor every day.

“We know the Malahat is a critical connection for residents, businesses, emergency services and the movement of goods on the Island,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “The completion of this project doesn’t just ensure safety for drivers. It increases our resiliency for dealing with future climate events and it means people can keep counting on this route to get to their work, homes and families.”

On Nov. 15, 2021, approximately 50 metres of the northbound lane of the highway at Tunnel Hill were washed out. A culvert outlet was severely damaged and several sections of the retaining wall were compromised. Temporary repairs were completed to stabilize the slope and reopen the highway to two-lane traffic while permanent repairs were underway.

Permanent repairs and crucial safety upgrades were made to the site, which is bordered by steep cliffs, restoring approximately 50 metres of the northbound lane and repairing damage to existing drainage and slope stability. The improvements included replacing an 80-metre-long retaining wall with a 100-metre-long wall and increasing drainage capacity to protect against extreme weather.

The project was the first contract awarded for permanent repairs to British Columbia highways in the aftermath of the 2021 rains and floods.

The permanent repairs began in July 2022 and were completed this month. Final works included repaving, line painting, barrier placement and other work.

Learn More:

Learn about the Highway 1-Malahat Tunnel Hill Washout Project:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/bc-highway-flood-recovery/2021-flood-road-recovery-projects-highway-1-malahat